Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,488. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

