salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,506. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

