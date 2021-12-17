NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 4.6%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $94.25. Approximately 90,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,941,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.