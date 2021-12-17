HAPI Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.69 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, HAPI has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $30.83 or 0.00065548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and $1.01 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00203417 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 541,453 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

