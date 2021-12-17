ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 2,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
The stock has a market cap of $546.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
