ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 2,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $546.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.