Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

