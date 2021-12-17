Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.78 million and the highest is $14.15 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

