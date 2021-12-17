Unistake Price Down 12.9% This Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $19,962.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,964,298 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

