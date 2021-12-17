Mirrored Netflix Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $600.14 or 0.01279365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $13.64 million and $65,117.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,727 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

