Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Down to $83.43

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.43, but opened at $80.18. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 3,544 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,433 shares of company stock worth $14,436,099 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.