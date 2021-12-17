CryptoFlow Price Down 34% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $129,579.96 and $214.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

