Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $47,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

