Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $279.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

