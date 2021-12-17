PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

