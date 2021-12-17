iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of SDG stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,388. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

