Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 218,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $107.71. 7,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,864. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

