CCLA Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,561 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $59,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

