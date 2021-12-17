Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 4,992 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of CMC Materials worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $20,020,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.52.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

