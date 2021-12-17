CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Masco makes up 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $102,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 23.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Masco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 130,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. 9,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

