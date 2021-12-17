CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,262 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.31% of AMETEK worth $88,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,808,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.37. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.