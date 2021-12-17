Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 312.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,001. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.62 and a beta of 0.43. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.