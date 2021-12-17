Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after buying an additional 1,397,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 22,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

