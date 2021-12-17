Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises 0.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

