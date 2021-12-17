Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 224,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,562,562 shares.The stock last traded at $60.88 and had previously closed at $61.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

