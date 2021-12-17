True Link Financial Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CAG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.36. 37,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,103. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.