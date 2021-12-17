Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 681 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $111.64. 16,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,840. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

