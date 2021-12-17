Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $655,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,155,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 961.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

