Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.36 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

