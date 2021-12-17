True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $178.42 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37.

