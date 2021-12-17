Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

JHMM opened at $54.06 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $56.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

