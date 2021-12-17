Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,335,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,521,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,948,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 210.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 174,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

