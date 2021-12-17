Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $22.74 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

