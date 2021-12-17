First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

