Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $926.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,027.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.56. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

