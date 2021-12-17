JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 391,282 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

