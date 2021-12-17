Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,593 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 3.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.26% of Zscaler worth $94,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.04. 38,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.06 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

