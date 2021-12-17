LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 13,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 4,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,099. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

