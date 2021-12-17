LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.22. 90,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,201. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $139.16.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

