Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

