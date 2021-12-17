BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

