Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 9,748 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,334,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $161.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.08 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

