$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

