NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Down 44.7% in November

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 883,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.68. 5,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

