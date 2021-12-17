Treatt (LON:TET) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.45) and last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.45), with a volume of 32836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.99).

Specifically, insider Richard Andrew Hope bought 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.45 ($2,372.74). Also, insider Tim Jones acquired 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 936 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,853.39).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £744.12 million and a P/E ratio of 48.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

