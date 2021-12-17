OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Down 60.2% in November

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth about $9,781,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

