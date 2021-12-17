Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Tops $44,729.12

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $44,729.12 and approximately $60.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.68 or 0.99811234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.81 or 0.00958470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

