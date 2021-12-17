Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $126.14 million and $737,735.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,034.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.08307549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00314273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.04 or 0.00916433 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.00396770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00266728 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 448,677,559 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

