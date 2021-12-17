Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 593,908 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,908 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up 3.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.75% of Catalent worth $625,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.90.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.04. 5,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,969. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.