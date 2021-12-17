Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 4.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.95. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

