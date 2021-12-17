AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,170 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for about 2.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

